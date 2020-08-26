Business Council of Alabama hosting Engage Alabama

MONTGOMERY-- The Business Council of Alabama (BCA) is hosting Engage Alabama, a free virtual business conference being held August 26-27. Engage Alabama will be host to more than 50 speakers and over 12 sessions.
Throughout the two-day event, businesses throughout the state have the opportunity to connect and learn from elected officials, industry leaders, and subject matter experts on topics including marketing, diversity and inclusion, small business resources, and more. Engage Alabama aims to answer the most pressing questions on the minds of businesses all over the state.
BCA is thrilled to host Engage Alabama and encourages all Alabamians to register and take part in this incredible opportunity. This virtual summit will provide practical advice and tangible resources from the state’s most trusted sources. Registration is free, and the first 750 to register and attend a session will receive a free t-shirt.
In addition to viewing each session, attendees will be able to explore virtual networking opportunities, check out the sponsors, and visit the virtual expo booths. The more sessions attended and areas of the platform visited, the higher the attendee will be ranked on the conference leaderboard. This is called competitive engagement, and the five highest-ranked attendees will receive a $100 Regions Visa Gift Card. The top-ranked attendee will receive a two-night stay at The Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Point Clear, Alabama.
The presenting sponsors of BCA’s Engage Alabama are Alabama Power Company, BlueCross BlueShield of Alabama, and Spire Energy.
For more information and to register, visit engagealabamabusiness.com.
The Business Council of Alabama is Alabama’s foremost voice for business. The BCA is a non-partisan, statewide business association representing the interests and concerns of nearly 1 million working Alabamians through its member companies and its partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama. The BCA is Alabama’s exclusive affiliate to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers.
