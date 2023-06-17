Women from Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Enterprise joined other women from the Dothan Deanery for a spiritual gathering held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Andalusia.

The theme of the gathering was “Setting the table for the Lord’s Supper,” said Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church Ladies Guild member Cathy Sedberry.

“We shared our faith with one another and watched how to care for our altar linens,” Sedberry said. “After lunch a spiritual journey was walked in stations during which a special fruit bowl was made which we shared.”