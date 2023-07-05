The City of Enterprise’s Citizen Self-Serve portal may look a little different when users log in for the first time this week following a recent software system upgrade.

Users can log in to selfserve.enterpriseal.gov to access services using a variety of options, including Google, Apple, Microsoft or Facebook, or with an email address.

Users are encouraged to use the same email address they have previously used to access the Citizen Self-Serve portal. If a user uses a different email address than one already in the system, they will be prompted to link their water account with the Account ID and CID found on a recent bill. Users who previously signed in and setup auto draft payments and paperless billing, will not need to sign in again unless they want to make changes to their settings or view their bills online.

“It has been a long time since we’ve had a really big upgrade to our system,” Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer LeeAnn Swartz said. “This particular upgrade will help us implement more security features that will be very beneficial to our customers and the citizens of Enterprise.”

Swartz said users will notice the additional security features like multifactor authentication.

Customers who come to Enterprise City Hall are asked to be patient with staff as they learn the new operating system. Wait times may be longer than normal for the first few days following the rollout, Swartz said.

“We’ve had this system in a test mode for several months now and we have been working really hard to get in there and practice with all of our employees. We ask that you still be patient with us and know that we are learning, too. It will get better and faster in the weeks to come.”

For more information on the software company (Tyler Tech) and to access FAQs, visit: https://tylerportico.com/community-access-learn.html.