Dr. Cheryl Salem will be speaking at Glory To Him Church, located on 6193 Andrews Ave. in Ozark April 23 at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, visit www.gthchurch.com.

Salem, a world-renowned former Miss America, is also the wife of Dr. Harry Salem, a mother, grandmother, evangelist, author, sought-after speaker, musician, and most of all, a worshiper of the most High God.

She is a true warrior who has overcome poverty, sexual abuse, a crippling car wreck, the homegoing of her 6-year-old daughter, cancer, and many other obstacles in this life, giving God the glory for each victory.