Chevy is the SOS Shelter Pet of the Week and this is his story. One sunny day he just appeared on a dirt road and was taken in by this great family. They gave him a bowl of kibble and welcomed him. He wasn’t the first dog to show up unannounced and they knew how this process worked. They loaded him up and took him to the vet where he got all his shots and an appointment for his neuter.

After a few months of getting him healthy they reached out to SOS Animal Shelter because they knew how much they love their hounds. The day they brought him to SOS there were some falling tears, but they said this would be his best chance of finding a permanent home —he howled as they pulled away.

Chevy knows all the commands of a good dog: sit, stay, and down. He would do best in a home with another canine friend to pal around with.

Stop in to SOS to meet him, even if it’s just to say hi.

SOS really appreciates donations. These are some of the things we always need. Purina Cat Naturals dry food (olive green bag), Kitten Chow dry food, Bleach (any brand), Pine Pellets Horse bedding (used for cat litter), Purina One dog food, laundry detergent (any brand). Please check out our wishlists on Amazon and Chewy for other needed items. We also welcome volunteers at the shelter, and at our monthly dog washes through the summer.