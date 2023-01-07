Child support advisory committee seeks public comments

The Alabama Advisory Committee on Child Support Guidelines and Enforcement is scheduled to meet on Friday, Feb. 10, beginning at 10 a.m. Central Time in the Large Classroom of the Heflin-Torbert Judicial Building, located at 300 Dexter Avenue in Montgomery.

The Supreme Court of Alabama appoints the members of the committee. The committee’s role is to review and make recommendations to the Supreme Court concerning the Child-Support Guidelines and Schedule of Basic Child-Support Obligations, which are used by courts in this state in determining the amounts of child support to be paid. At this meeting, the Committee will continue reviewing and discussing the current guidelines and schedule.

Persons wishing to submit written comments and suggestions to the committee concerning the guidelines and schedule may do so through the United States mail, postmarked no later than Thursday, Feb. 2, to the Supreme Court of Alabama Clerk’s Office, Attention: Advisory Committee on Child Support Guidelines, 300 Dexter Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104-3741. No telephone comments and suggestions will be accepted.

Persons wishing to attend the meeting in person at the Heflin-Torbert Judicial Building in Montgomery Feb. 10, should submit an e-mail no later than 8 a.m., Feb. 7 to alcsge@alacourt.gov. Persons wishing to attend who require special accommodations should specify them in the e-mail. The committee will allow public comments toward the end of the meeting. Materials for this meeting may be found by accessing the following site: http://www.alacourt.gov/ChildSupportReview.aspx.