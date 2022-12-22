‘Christmas at the Farmers’ Market’ a success

“A heartwarming success,” is the way ‘Christmas at the Farmer’s Market’ is described by organizers. “It’s been a really good event that gets better each year,” said Enterprise Special Events Coordinator Kay Kirkland. The annual event is a win-win for everyone involved because it is a morning full of Christmas activities that also draws people to farmers market.

“It is so heartwarming and rewarding to be able to see all the activities, from the Christmas crafts to a visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, bring joy to children—of all ages,” Kirkland said. “The event brings more exposure to the Farmers Market, too, to the people who grow the food that we eat. It helps create appreciation for the farmers who grow the things we eat around the holiday season and contributes to the atmosphere and spirit of Christmas.”

In addition to the farmers and arts and craft vendors, an opportunity for ornament painting and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus was available.

The event was topped off with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Enterprise Club was available.