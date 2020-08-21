Church Briefs

Please email your updated church meeting status to pcarter@eufaulatribune.com.
Special meetings with Dr. Larry Hutton
Christian Life Church, 38 Highway 82 in Eufaula, invites everyone to join them on Sunday, Aug. 23, at 10:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. for two special meetings with Dr. Larry Hutton. Larry is a dynamic teacher and preacher with a prophetic voice that is changing the lives of multitudes. Everyone is welcome.
First United Methodist Church resumes services
First United Methodist Church will resume In-person worship on Aug. 23. If you feel uncomfortable or are exhibiting symptoms of the COVID-19 infection, please stay home. Online options will continue but in a modified way. We will provide worship guides for those who watch online. When we gather on August 23, some things will be different in worship. We will start with two services, 8:30 and 11:00 a.m. The 11:00 a.m. service will be recorded and posted by 4:00 p.m. that day.
Christian Grove Services
Christian Grove Baptist Church, 1201 Five Mile Road in Eufaula, Sunday School at 10 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.; Sunday and Wednesday nights, service at 6 p.m.
Greater Sardis Schedule
Greater Sardis First Missionary Baptist Church, L.R. Straw, Pastor; Weekly Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study 5:30 p.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m. on first and third Sundays.
Tabernacle Schedule Change
Tabernacle Baptist Church, 404 East Union St. in Eufaula, Eugene Florence, Pastor. Intercessory Prayer, Sundays at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Sundays at 9 a.m.; Worship Service, Sundays at 10 a.m.; Bible Study, Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Men and Women’s Fellowship -- first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
Christian Grove Reschedules Event
Due to current circumstances, the Christian Grove Baptist Church (1201 Five Mile Road) Homecoming and Revival has been rescheduled for October.
Bridging the gap
SouthPoint Church, 159 Oaks Landing in Eufaula: If you are 18-25 years-of-age (out of high school/college students/ young adults) and are feeling alone, disconnected, lost, or just searching for a place to connect , have fun, and build relationships with others and God, join us Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. for the Bridge at SouthPoint Church. For more information, contact Student Pastor Kim Brown at kim@spceufaula.com.
