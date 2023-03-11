Nearly 100 people attended a public involvement meeting about expanding Alabama State Route 167 Tuesday evening at the Enterprise Civic Center.

There was no formal presentation at the come-and-go meeting held between 5 and 7 p.m., but representatives from Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Corporation, Sain Associates, and Barge Design Solutions manned separate information stations located throughout the civic center’s main auditorium to answer questions and discuss the proposal.

The 60-mile roadway is the major connector between Troy and Panama City Beach, Florida, SR-167. The two-lane road for most of its length enters Coffee County from Dale County, passes through Enterprise, and proceeds northerly into Pike County. The route is a heavily traveled by freight traffic also serves as an emergency access route.

“Expanding 167 from two lanes to four lanes will benefit the entire Wiregrass region and the state of Alabama,” Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper said.

“Improving this north/south corridor has the potential to not only improve the FEMA evacuation route, allow our military community to more easily receive and deploy assets, create economic trade opportunities with a robust roadway to get goods where they need to go, and attract visitors from around the country.”

SR-167 is the primary source for north/south transportation of goods and services from Coffee and Geneva Counties in Alabama, as well as Holmes County, Fla. The southern end point of the route is at the Florida state line, where SR-167 transitions to Florida State Road 79. The Florida Department of Transportation has signaled its intent to four-lane SR-79 from I-10 to the Alabama state line.

Hosted by SEARP&DC, the meeting also allowed the public to review project maps and information.

The regularly scheduled Enterprise City Council meeting work session was held at 4 p.m. at the civic center and the mayor and council moved into the main auditorium at 5 to show support for the expansion project. “It’s important for our community to have their voices heard and communicate how passionate they are about widening this roadway,” said Enterprise Mayor Cooper at the work session as he encouraged participants to attend the public involvement meeting.

“I would like to reiterate how expanding 167 from two lanes to four lanes will benefit the entire Wiregrass region and the state of Alabama,” Cooper said. “Our region needs to unite to support this project. According to a University of Alabama Transportation Institute Study, this project will add 11,191 jobs for hard working Alabamians and will have an economic impact $2.1 billion over 20 years.

“Improving the north/south corridor has the potential to improve the FEMA evacuation route, allow our military community to more easily receive and deploy assets, create economic trade opportunities with a robust roadway to get goods where they need to go, and attract visitors from around the country,” Cooper said. “This particular roadway was identified as having state/regional impact, with high priority, in a short-term time frame. Highway 84 was designated the same way. Now that 84 is done, it’s time to focus on 167.

“The state is dealing with limited resources and it only has so much money to work with,” Cooper said. “That’s why our region must work together to address the importance of this expansion, and demonstrate how and why it’s good for not only the Wiregrass, but the entire state.

“The public involvement meeting is one step closer to an actionable plan and I encourage our citizens to get involved and make their voices heard,” said Cooper

Another public involvement meeting on the matter is set for March 14 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Wiregrass Electric Cooperative in Hartford. The public is invited to attend.