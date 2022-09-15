 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City, chamber welcome new Fort Rucker's commanding general and wife

  • 0
City, chamber welcome new Commanding General and wife

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper, right, gives the key to the city to Fort Rucker Commanding General Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry

 FOR THE LEDGER

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper and the Chamber of Commerce Tuesday night welcomed Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry and his wife, Sadie, to the City of Progress.

More than 100 people attended the welcome event held at the Rawls Restaurant in downtown Enterprise. McCurry assumed command of U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker in July.

“Let there be no doubt in your mind that you and the soldiers and personnel of your installation are close to our hearts,” Cooper told McCurry.

The mayor welcomed the McCurrys back to the City of Progress, as they lived in the area years ago when their families were stationed at Fort Rucker.

Cooper also presented McCurry a ceremonial key to the city. “While you are here, I hope that you will have the opportunity to explore all our city has to offer. We strive to deliver the very best quality of life we can to you and all our citizens,” Cooper said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert