City of Enterprise recognizes employees for years of service

Several City of Enterprise employees were recently recognized by Enterprise Mayor William Cooper for years of dedicated service to the city.
Honored, in order of longevity, were Water Department Field Superintendent Alan Mahan, 40 years; Patricia Barnes, dispatcher, 20 years; Adam Buxton, public works, 20 years, Derek Haynes, water department, 20 years; Danny Wright, public works, 20 years; Joseph “Alan” Hendrix, police department, 15 years; Amanda Hornsby, water department, 15 years; and, Brian Knowles, public works, 10 years.