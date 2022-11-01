 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Enterprise recognizes employees for years of service

  • 0
City of Enterprise employees honored

From left are Kerry Johnson, Mahan, Haynes, Amanda Hornsby, Cooper, Buxton, Knowles, Shannon Roberts and Haynes. Wright, Barnes and Hendrix are not pictured.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Several City of Enterprise employees were recently recognized by Enterprise Mayor William Cooper for years of dedicated service to the city.

Honored, in order of longevity, were Water Department Field Superintendent Alan Mahan, 40 years; Patricia Barnes, dispatcher, 20 years; Adam Buxton, public works, 20 years, Derek Haynes, water department, 20 years; Danny Wright, public works, 20 years; Joseph “Alan” Hendrix, police department, 15 years; Amanda Hornsby, water department, 15 years; and, Brian Knowles, public works, 10 years.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Family opens Taqueria El Camino

Family opens Taqueria El Camino

Homemade tamales cooked in corn husks will be on the table for sale at a mere $2 each during Chattahoochee’s Final Friday party on Oct. 28.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert