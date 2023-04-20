ENTERPRISE — Several large-scale events in the City of Progress this weekend are expected to draw hundreds and the city officials and department heads are ready for the influx, according to Public Information Manager Emily Glasscock.

At the Enterprise Civic Center, the 39th annual All In Credit Union Car, Truck, RV & Boat sale began Thursday and runs from 8 a.m. until dark Friday and Saturday.

“This is a one-stop shop for people who are in the market to purchase a new car, truck, RV or boat,” Director of Community Services Billy Powell said. “It’s important to note the planning and city resources dedicated to making this event a success year after year.”

Powell said several city departments are involved in the logistics and implementation of the event, including the Public Works and Engineering Departments which have spent weeks preparing the site. Enterprise Police officers will be on site for security.

Motorists are asked to be aware that Highway 167, the roadway leading to the Enterprise Civic Center, is in the midst of a multi-million-dollar ALDOT widening project. The roadway is lined with dozens of orange barrels and various pieces of equipment, as crews work to meet the Fall 2024 deadline.

The Enterprise Fire Department will have personnel on scene to assist with general safety of patrons.

“Anytime you have an event, especially one that draws a crowd, safety is a top priority,” Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis said. “We know the weather can, at times, be unpredictable. Since this is an outdoor event, we have a plan in place to ensure those who come out will have a safe place to go should the weather warrant that.”

Davis said that EFD personnel will also assist with any medical emergencies, if needed.

“We’re just starting to get into the hottest time of the year and its important to remind everyone to stay hydrated, especially the vendors because they’re going to be outside all day, on their feet, working hard to serve their customers” Davis said. “Patrons also need to be reminded to drink plenty of water. Our firefighters will be there should anyone need medical attention, but we hope reminding people to be proactive will help prevent these types of calls.”

In addition to the All In Credit Union Car, Truck, RV & Boat sale, hundreds of patrons are also expected to attend other events in Enterprise this weekend.

Tammy Doerer, Director of Tourism and Community Relations said she hopes shoppers will take advantage of all the city has to offer. “While you’re here, we hope you’ll take time to enjoy Enterprise. Stop by the Enterprise Farmers Market from 7 to 11 a.m. for fresh produce and homemade goodies. While you’re downtown, check out some of our local shops. We hope you’ll work up an appetite and try one of the local restaurants unique to our city. If you’re traveling from out of town, take the time to walk around one of our parks, stretch your legs and enjoy one of our many walking trails.”

Doerer said tourists can also enjoy a unique event this weekend at the Piney Woods Arts Festival on the Enterprise State Community College Campus.

“This year is the 49th anniversary of the Piney Woods Arts Festival, which features arts and crafts from dozens of vendors, a variety of children’s activities, food and live entertainment. There is something for everyone at an event that is become a staple to the start of spring in Enterprise.”

Piney Woods Arts Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Two events are being held at Bates Memorial Stadium this weekend. Coffee County Relay for Life is from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday. The 2023 Autism Acceptance Festival starts at 11 a.m. Saturday. Both events are open to the public.

“This is the time of year where there’s always something planned in Enterprise. It’s a great opportunity to get outside, explore a new area, meet new people and really take advantage of our City of Progress,” Doerer said.