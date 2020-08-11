City schools release individual virtual learning plans

With classes for Eufaula City School students slated to start on Aug. 20, each school in the local school district has released individual plans for handling the virtual learning for students during the first nine weeks that students will attend school.
All schools in the city system will use the Schoology Learning Management System to connect teachers to students for virtual learning. Teachers will upload all documents and learning links to the Schoology site so students can follow links to live instruction, watch videos, read documents, submit assignments, and complete other tasks through this plat form for class credit. When assignments are uploaded, due dates will be listed. Assignments must be completed by the assigned dates for students to receive credit unless parents contact the teacher in regards to extenuating circumstances and it is approved by the teacher.
Students are required to attend live instruction for each daily scheduled class with attendance being taken and recorded by the teachers.
For Eufaula High School students, they will be expected to spend at least three hours per day in live instruction.
According to EHS’s virtual learning plan, the school has developed an instructional framework for teachers to us in providing live and on demand formats. This will act as guidelines for student’s screen time, which teachers are expected to follow.
The school day for EHS students will start at 7:45 when they clock in and prepare for the day. Student/Parent/Teacher Conferences will be scheduled from 8-8:45 a.m. with department meetings/professional development lasting from 8:45-9:40 a.m. At 9:45 a.m. live teaching will begin and continue through the day until 2:15 p.m. when classes will end for the day. Teachers will have their office hours beginning at 2:20 until 3:30 p.m. each day.
For Admiral Moorer Middle School students, the day of virtual learning will begin at 8 a.m. with Teacher PD/Planning, then move on to Teacher Office Hours/Small Group or 1:1 Instruction between 9 -11:30 a.m. lunch will be 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. It was noted that this schedule from 8:00-12:00 may be adjusted on occasion. After lunch, students will virtually attend homeroom from 12 - 12:10 p.m. then move on to the following schedule: 12:10 - 12:35 p.m. - First Period; 12:40 - 1:05 p.m. - Second Period; 1:10 - 1:35 p.m. - Third Period; 1:40 - 2:05 p.m. - Fourth Period; 2:10 - 2:35 p.m. - Fifth Period; 2:40 - 3:05 p.m. - Small Group Live Instruction.
Assignments, resources, and links for AMMS students will be posted on Monday for the entire week of instruction, though according to the AMMS plan, some minor changes may be necessary based on students' understanding of the material. Students will be required to attend live instruction for each class daily.
The 2020-2021 Virtual Learning Plan for the Eufaula Elementary School differs from EHS and AMMS as students log in at 8:30 a.m. and remain logged in until 11:30. A sample schedule for an elementary student includes 15 minutes for Daily check-in/Harmony; 10 minutes Read Aloud; 25 minutes Whole Group Direct instruction/Comprehension Lesson; 45 minutes for small group reading rotations, guided reading lessons, and independent reading assignments; 20 minutes word study/phonics; five minutes number talks lesson; and 30 minutes , math lesson with direct instruction. PE, Art, Music, Media and Guidance lessons will be held after 11:30 a.m.
For Primary School students, live instruction will be conducted from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Sessions will consist of live, direct instruction and independent practice work for students. Students will log into Zoom at 8:30 a.m. and remain logged in until 11:30. EPS teachers will hold their office hours from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. PE, Art, Music, Media and Guidance lessons will be held after 11:30 a.m.
For more details on each school’s 2020-2021 Virtual Learning Plan visit the Eufaula City School’ website, or the website for the individual school.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!