City schools to hand out free lunches to students

Eufaula City Schools may not be having face-to-face classes on their campuses, but they are still feeding their students. Starting Monday, Aug. 24, several ECS buses will be making stops at locations across Eufaula, loaded with sack lunches for ECS students age 4-18, free of charge. Lunches may also be picked up each school day from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Early Learning Center, Eufaula Primary School, Eufaula Elementary School, and Admiral Moorer Middle School.
Locations where buses will hand out the free meals to ECS students include: Route 1 (Bus number 2020-1), at the Byrd’s Nest, located at 3301 S. Eufaula Avenue; Route 2 (Bus number 2007-2), in Forest Hills at 249 Spruce Circle; Route 3 (Bus number 2011-1), at the Dale Road /Washington Street intersection; Route 4 (Bus number 2018-2), in Chattahoochee Courts on School Street; Route 5 (Bus number 2015-1, this bus will be making two stops so the time limit to pick up meals is limited to 15-20 minutes)at the Lake Eufaula Motor Lodge located at the intersection of TV McCoo and Barbour Street; Route 5 (Bus number 2015-1) at the intersection of Gammage Road and Highway 431; Route 6 (Bus number 2017-1) Sardis Freewill Baptist Church located at 660 Highway 30.
Buses will be ready to hand out the sack lunches at 11:30 a.m. at the listed locations. Masks will be required to receive a lunch, and all participants are asked to maintain a six foot social distancing space.
Once a meal has been received, the person is required to see the Child Nutrition Program employee that will be at each bus, so the student’s lunch identification number can be recorded. Everyone is being asked that once you have received your meal to move away from the delivery area to make sure all social distancing guidelines are being followed.
