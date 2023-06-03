Several people have been asking to meet the stunning blue tick hound at SOS Animal Shelter. What better way to come out than to be “Pet of the Week.”

Clara Bell came in to the shelter desperately in need of groceries and egg and the response from SOS friends was overwhelming, according to shelter staff. “Then, within 36 hours, two more skinny hounds showed up. Boy, you should have heard the commotion. I’m surprised SOS didn’t receive noise complaints as we were all joining in to howl louder than the other.”

All the hounds have put on weight and are moving out one by one. Clara Bell is the last to finalize her vetting, because she is still a bit shy and nervous. It appears that she has had several litters but apparently she has had very little human contact.

Because I am easily startled, small children may not help in building my confidence due to the fact they are free spirited humans who want to run and play. I will also point out that while my breed is a game hunter’s dream, I would be a nightmare for you because I am considered gun shy. SOS is going to be very specific on the home I go to, and if it takes a while they will just have more time to help me build my confidence. I’m excited to meet the other hounds and work on these skills while waiting for the perfect family. So stop by SOS to meet Clara Bell but please be patient because she may not come up at first to see you.

SOS really appreciates donations. Some of the things we always need are Purina Cat Naturals dry food (olive green bag), Kitten Chow dry food, Bleach (any brand), Pine Pellets Horse bedding (used for cat litter), Purina One dog food, Laundry detergent (any brand). Please check out our wishlists on Amazon and Chewy for other needed items. We also welcome volunteers at the shelter, and at our monthly dog washes through the summer.