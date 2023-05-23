Club Yesepoch 2023 Scholarships have been awarded to two Wiregrass students, Haley Jones and Taylon Purvis, for their remarkable academic achievements and community service recognitions.

Jones is a 2023 Daleville High School graduate with an advanced diploma. She has been accepted to attend Auburn University in the fall and will major in nursing. After receiving her bachelor’s degree, she plans to continue her studies at the University of Alabama-Birmingham and earn a master’s degree and become a nurse anesthetist.

She has an outstanding academic high school record and earned numerous honors while maintaining all As throughout the 2020, 2021, 2022 school years. Her awards include Student Scientist, Historian, Mathematician, Leadership and School Spirit.

Jones has been recognized for community service with the Daleville Recreation Department, Dream Dancers of Daleville, volunteer for Easter Egg Hunt, and nursery at Daleville Baptist Church. She is also the reigning Miss Daleville 2022-2023.

Jones is a member of the National Beta Club, National Honor Society, Tri-National Music Honor Society and Student Government Association (SGA). She is also the Yearbook Business Manager and Senior Class Historian.

Purvis, a 2023 graduate of Elba High School has been accepted at Alabama Aviation School. His goal is to obtain a degree and become an aircraft maintenance technician.

He is an honor roll student, earned Spotlight Student of the Week, and Microsoft PowerPoint Specialist.

Purvis’ extracurricular activities and club memberships include Elba High School Basketball, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Family, Career and Community Leader of America (FCCLA), Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Homecoming Escort, Real Life Church Camp and Greater New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Volunteer.

He is a staff member of the Greentree Christian Fellowship. His experience includes yardwork, landscaping and cleaning houses.

Purvis believes “that a career in the aircraft industry will be extremely rewarding. One of the most important goals I have set for myself is to make an impact in the world. As an A&P Mechanic, I will be blessed with the opportunity to make a difference. Making a difference in this world and impacting others in a positive way is something that I have always been very passionate about.”