Members of Club Yesepoch recently donated health and hygiene items to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Wiregrass-Enterprise.

Club Yesepoch was chartered Oct. 25, 1975, as a non-profit and charitable organization composed of Black women in the city of Enterprise, said Janie Rogers, longtime club member. “Among the purposes of the club are community involvement and volunteer assistance, including supporting Habitat for Humanity, annual scholarship awards to high school seniors, and sponsoring activities for children.”

Club Yesepoch members also volunteer for the Salvation Army Red Kettle drive each year, support the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday celebration, annually donate to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank at Thanksgiving and Christmas, and participate in the Coffee County ACS Relay for Life, Alabama Special Olympics Coffee/Dale Games.

Club Yesepoch also presents annual scholarship awards to deserving high schools seniors, Rogers said. “One of our major activities is hosting the annual Community-Wide Black History Banquet during the month of February.

“This year for our children’s activity donation, we chose to donate to the Boys & Girls Club of the Wiregrass-Enterprise Unit,” said Rogers.