Members of the Club Yesepoch of Enterprise recently donated books they collected to the Enterprise Public Library as their 2023 Enterprise Day of Service project.

“This day has been chosen for all citizens to embrace a desire to join others in the enhancement of the city of Enterprise,” said Mayor William Cooper, joined by members of the OSCAR Club, a group comprising past and present Women of the Year in Enterprise who initiated the service day project six years ago. “This volunteer effort and spirit will involve hundreds of residents in hundreds of hours of community service.”