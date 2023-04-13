Shanika Pruitt and her sons Tyrek and Tyce are the proud owners of the 26th Coffee County Habitat for Humanity Home built and dedicated since the local organization’s inception in 1997.

Ground was broken in May last year on the home on Rawls Street in Enterprise that was dedicated last week. The home was sponsored by the Goolsby family, longtime Habitat volunteers and supporters.

Charlene Goolsby served with Coffee County Habitat for Humanity since its inception May 6, 1997, and first groundbreaking in late 2000. She “retired” last year after more than two decades of helping manage the organization and has built homes in Enterprise and Elba.

“Every Habit for Humanity project is an act of faith, a miracle brought to life by the hearts and hands of those who believe that families deserve a chance to have a simple, decent, affordable place to live,” Goolsby said at time of her retirement. “Our mission is about tearing down walls and building bridges. It is about offering hope and transforming lives. It is about serving God by serving others.”

Coffee County Habitat for Humanity Executive Board Members are Ashley Avery, Jeanine Roberts, LaWanda Grill, Savannah Campbell, Tammy Shelton, Hector Cardona, Billy Cotter, Shana Denby, Nettie Garth, Shall Howell, Ben Jimmerson, Heather Jones, Brian McLeod, Belinda Rogers, and Daniel Stephens.

Coffee County Habitat for Humanity is an all-volunteer housing program that builds quality homes in partnership with families who might not ordinarily qualify for conventional loans to become homeowners. Individuals, churches, businesses, civic groups and others who provide financial support and volunteer labor make it possible to sell Habitat houses through no-profit mortgages. Habitat homeowners make down payments and perform sweat-equity hours by helping to build their homes and the homes of others. At closing they assume the mortgage on the homes.

“The impact of Charlene’s service, passion, and love for Habitat for Humanity will remain forever,” said Sheldon.