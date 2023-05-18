The newly crowned queens representing Coffee County were recognized at the New Brockton Town Council meeting Tuesday.

New Brockton Mayor Ralph Medley and Councilmen Ronald Terry and Justin Flowers presented town pins to the queens who were introduced by Miss Coffee County Pageant Director Ashley Merritt.

The annual pageant is sponsored by the New Brockton Service League, Merritt told the council.

The pageant is a fundraiser which provides a scholarship for Miss Coffee County to attend the school of her choice. Donations are also made to the New Brockton High School football team and band. "We were also able to fund an incentive reading trip for the summer reading camp at the New Brockton Elementary School that provides an incentive for struggling readers," she said.

Merritt said the majority of the funds raised go to the New Brockton Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization. "I'm very proud of this group of girls," she said.