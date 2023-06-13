The Coffee County Queens were welcomed to the Coffee County Commission meeting Monday and each received a commission pin from Chairman Dean Smith.

“They have just hit the ground running,” said Miss Coffee County Pageant Director Ashely Merritt, about the six “amazing young ladies” who were crowned in May.

The Coffee County Pageant is sponsored by the New Brockton Service League as a fundraiser with the majority of the proceeds going to benefit the teachers and students at New Brockton Elementary School through the Parent Teacher Organization.

“I’m so proud of their attendance at everything and all that they are doing for our community,” Merritt said. “We have a great group of parents as well.”