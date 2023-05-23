A week to honor Emergency Medical Service personnel was recognized with a proclamation signing at the Coffee County Commission meeting in New Brockton Monday.

Coffee County Coroner and longtime Enterprise Rescue Operations Manager Arnold Woodham, Deputy Coroner and Enterprise Rescue Board Member Patrick Woodham, and EMT Trevor Woodham accepted proclamation from the Coffee County Commission Chairman Dean Smith.

EMS Week is an annual recognition of the work of EMS practitioners who provide lifesaving services of medicine's frontline, said Smith. “We can’t do enough to show our appreciation of what you do 24 hours a day, seven days a week providing lifesaving care to those in need.

Woodham thanked the commission and County Administrator Rod Morgan for their continued support of the first responders. He called Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd “a vital part” of the rescue service’s success. “He and his deputies are always there having our back,” he said, adding kudos for Coffee County E911 Chairman Dean Blair and E911 Coordinator Jesse Jones for their “unbelievable support.”