Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd’s message to his deputies every day is “Just be nice!” In any encounter with a citizen, he asks them to follow this advice when possible.

Law enforcement officers face many dangerous situations every day, and the sheriff would like to avoid confrontations as much as possible. Byrd spoke recently to the Enterprise Lions Club.

Byrd spoke highly of three of his deputies: Michael Hines, the Chief Deputy; Jace Holley, Captain of the deputies; and Mike Marler, Captain of the reserve deputies. Having worked in law enforcement for two decades, first as a reserve deputy and now as sheriff, Byrd said he loves helping people and wants the citizens of Coffee County to feel safe.

He noted that the Coffee County Commission has been very helpful and supportive of his first few months in office. His deputies are receiving new uniforms and will also be getting more protective gear.

Byrd reported that the county now has 43 full- and part-time deputies. He has been able to add deputies to the two courthouses in the county. When court is in session, a deputy must be present in the courtroom. With six courtrooms in Enterprise and two in Elba, this obligation takes a chunk out of his workforce. In addition, the deputies serve legal papers throughout the county and patrol the county roads.

Byrd is proud of the jail system. The jail has space for 140 males and 40 females. Currently, there are 112 males and 23 females in residence.

Byrd reported that 595 prisoners have come through the jail system since the first of the year. Deputies have driven 6,715 miles transporting prisoners, and the kitchen staff has prepared 46,170 meals.

The sheriff said that his prisoners have three nutritious meals a day and he is proud of his kitchen staff. The jail has four different cell blocks, and prisoners are not segregated by the type of crimes they are in jail for. The female prisoners are housed in a separate dorm.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office has two drug dogs that are occasionally called upon to scan a building for drugs, and Byrd reported that his deputies work closely with the sheriff’s departments in neighboring counties. The influx of fentanyl from across the border is still a problem.

He is hoping to provide some of his deputies with ballistic vests that will stop bullets from an AR 15. When asked about the loss of revenue due to the new concealed carry law, Byrd admitted that his department has had to figure out how to do the same work, or more, with less money.

Sheriff’s departments all over the state are feeling the pinch from the loss of permit fees that they used to collect. Pistol permits are still required if someone wants to cross state lines, however. Carrying a pistol into Florida, for example, without a permit is a felony. Pistol permits cost $20 for one year, and veterans can get one for free.

Having worked with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office for more than two decades, Byrd stated that he considers his co-workers to be family. Every day, he says, is like going home to family when he goes in to work.

The Enterprise Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at the Enterprise Farmers’ Market. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., followed by a brief business meeting and a guest speaker. Guests are welcome.