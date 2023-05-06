The Coffee County Youth Leadership Program recently held graduation for the first class since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

The graduation ceremony for 24 students was held on Tuesday, April 24, at Enterprise State Community College. The graduation ceremony was the culmination of students completing the Coffee County Youth Leadership Program.

The Coffee County Youth Leadership Program is an intensive eight-month leadership program for high school juniors. Students attend one leadership session per month and are required to complete a community service project in order to graduate. The program is comprised of students from each school in Coffee County including Kinston, New Brockton, Zion Chapel, Enterprise, and Elba.

All rising juniors are encouraged to apply for the 2023-2024 class. High school guidance counselors will have more information.