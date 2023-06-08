The Enterprise City Council Tuesday approved a request to hire three additional firefighters for the Enterprise Fire Department.

“Hiring these firefighters will allow us to get to the minimum staffing level that I feel is necessary to ensure the level of service and response our citizens deserve,” Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis said.

Hiring the additional firefighters will cost roughly $35,000 for FY23. Davis said the current budget would have to be amended to account for the increase in salaries.

The request, which comes in the middle of the budget year, was deemed necessary to recruit and enroll the additional personnel prior into the Alabama Fire College, which begins Sept.5.

With the new hires, the Enterprise Fire Department will have 17 firefighters per shift.