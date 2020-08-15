County school board approves personnel actions

The Barbour County Board of Education met via Zoom on July 10 for their August meeting, approving several personnel actions along with other items put before the board.
Interim Superintendent Clarence Magee opened his superintendent’s report to the board, saying, “I am deeply humbled and appreciative of the board’s confidence in me serving as the interim superintendent during this critical time of transition. Our school district will continue to put students first as our governance and leadership teams work collaboratively to support the work of our administrators, faculty, staff and parents and community stake holders.”
Magee went on to commend each of the administrators and support staff for all their hard work and for doing whatever was necessary to get things accomplished. He reported that installation of a new phone system for the schools, a voice over internet program, along with new phones and extensions has been completed and is up and running, and that all the county schools and the central office are now running on fiber internet.
When approval for the minutes for the July 14 regular meeting and July 29 special called meeting was called for, board member Jimmie Fryer called for a discussion, saying “Within the minutes for July 14, 2020, it is noted that I was not present, I have documentation that I was present in the form of pictures; as well as one for July 29 in the minutes, I did not vote yes on the approval of the 2020-2021 Parent/Student Handbook. I did not vote yes on that, and the reason I know I did not vote yes on that, is because I got the book the day before the board meeting and I was talking about the period of time of trying to read that. I did not vote yes on that.”
No move to correct the minutes for the two meeting was taken before a vote was taken of the four board members that currently sit on the board. As a vote was taken by roll call, Board President Shirley Johnson, Jackie Davis, and Ruby Jackson all voted yes for their approval of the minutes of both meetings, while Fryer voted no.
Personnel actions that were voted on during the July 29 and Aug. 10 meetings include:
Retirement- Traci Abercrombie, School Nurse at Barbour County Schools, effective Aug. 1; Martha Thompson, Central Office Secretary at Barbour County Schools, effective Aug. 1; Thalia Toles, Library Media Specialist, BCIS, effective Aug. 1.
New Hire - Tonyetta Scott, 7th & 8th grade Math Teacher at BCHS, effective 2020-2021 school year; Michelle Tharpe-Baxter, First Grade Teacher at BCPS, effective 2020-2021 school year; Brandon Green, Fourth Grade Teacher at BCIS, effective 2020-2021 school year; Jacuelin Bledsoe, 3rd grade Teacher at BCIS, effective 2020-2021 school year; Nina Green, Library Media Specialist, BCIS, effective 2020-2021 school year, to include a sign-on bonus of $2500.00; Irwin Bolton, Secretary/Bookkeeper, BCPSl, effective 2020-2021 school year.
Resignation - Vanity Smith, Kindergarten Teacher at BCPS, effective July 15; Mandy Anderson, 7th & 8th grade Math Teacher at BCHS, effective July 28; Gabrielle Henderson, Fourth Grade Teacher at BCIS, effective July 27;Michelle Rhynes, Chief School Financial Officer, Barbour County Schools, effective August 28, 2020 (with waiver of notice time as specified in the CSFO contract).
Rescind of Employment- Kerri Taylor, Special Education Teacher at BCHS, effective July 28.
Termination- John Jones Jr., Alternative School/In-School Suspension Manager at Barbour County Schools, effective 15 days from the date notice of termination is issued (voted on in the Special Called Meeting on July 29).
