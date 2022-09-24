Dale County Relay for Life: First time in Daleville

A first-ever event in Daleville was held Saturday as the city hosted the Dale County Relay for Life in Culpepper Park.

“Cruising for a Cure” was the theme of the fundraising event that included a car show hosted by the New South Cruisers, a collector car club based in Dothan.

Teen Miss Dale County Relay for Life Alexis Carnley and Baby Miss Dale County Relay for Life Rilee Alvarado, 16 months old, were among those attending the family-friendly event opened with the posting of the colors by the Daleville High School JROTC and the National Anthem played by members of the Daleville High School Band.

“We thank God for the opportunity we have today to shed light on something that we need to have cured in our lifetimes,” said Jeff Ross, pastor of Heritage Baptist Church in Dothan, in the opening prayer.

“This is such an important event,” said Daleville Mayor Jayme Stayton. “Cancer is an evil that has impacted so many families.

“I am proud the committee selected Daleville to host the Dale County Relay for Life this year,” Stayton said. “I hope this is just the first of many years to come.”

“Relay for Life is a movement, a community of like-minded survivors, caregivers, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer,” said Dale County Relay for Life Co-Chairman Eva Syples, who has worked with the movement since 1987.

“We wanted expand our efforts throughout the county this year,” she said. “Instead of having a single event in one city, we hope to have six events in municipalities throughout Dale County to get all the cities involved.

Don and Maura Fuda are co-organizers of the first-time event in Daleville. As Don Fuda tested and re-tested the sound system on stage during setup, Maura Fuda talked about the Garden of Hope on the relay site.

Traditionally, Relay for Life events have included luminaries lit after sundown in honor and memory of loved ones. “Because this event is done during the day, we have a Garden of Hope ‘planted’ with yellow and purple bags with the names of loved ones on them,” Fuda said. “Each bag represents a flower in the garden of Hope. Each donation of money given today is a seed that will be planted in hopes that tomorrow will be a brighter day.

“The purple bags bear the names of loved ones lost, we remember their strength and courage in the fight and count ourselves blessed to keep their memory in our hearts,” Fuda said. “The yellow bags represent those we celebrate as they fight against the enemy we call cancer.

“Our prayer is that all the seeds planted today will bring forth the harvest of help to those in need, the harvest of hope to those suffering and most of all, and the harvest of a cure for cancer,” Fuda said. “Big or small, we should never underestimate the power of a planted seed.

“The farmer sows his seed year after year trusting there will be harvest,” she added. ”We can never stop sowing our seeds of hope and having faith that the harvest is coming.”