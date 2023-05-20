Enterprise High School JROTC Cadet Major Kelly Matlalcuatzi was recently presented a certificate and a JROTC Medal by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution National Defense Committee, signed by the President General NSDAR, Pamela Edwards Rouse Wright.

This medal is presented annually to a JROTC student who has demonstrated academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of the Reserve Officer Training Corps.

For more information about DAR, contact the Chapter Registrar Shirley Skinner, at shirley_skinner@ hotmail.com or (334) 301-6063.