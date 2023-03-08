As people change the time on their clocks this weekend as part of Daylight Saving Time, the Enterprise Fire Department wants to remind residents about fire safety.

“The time change is a good opportunity for everyone to replace the batteries in their smoke alarms," Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis said. “We ask that you not only change the batteries, but also test the alarms to ensure they are properly working.”

Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of the home, inside each bedroom and outside sleeping areas. Davis said it’s important that everyone in the residence is familiar with the sound and knows how to get out.

“Don’t wait until there’s an emergency to figure out what to do. Make a fire escape plan and go over it with your family. Practice how to get out and pick a meeting place in front your home.”

The Enterprise Fire Department has smoke alarms available to residents free of charge at Central Fire Station.

“I want every home in Enterprise to have a working smoke alarm. I want our citizens to be protected. If you don’t have smoke alarms, come see us. We will give them to you to keep you and your family safe.”