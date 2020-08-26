Dealing with anxiety, worry, and fear

We live in a society where anxiety, worry, and fear are seemingly at an all-time high. People seem to be so much busier but have increasing amounts of anxiety, worry, and fear in their lives.
More people now than ever are seeking medical advice and treatment for a condition that has been around for thousands of years. So, what has changed that has caused more people to seek out more medical treatments?
As a pastor I often come across these types of people who are seemingly living in constant states of anxiety, worry, and fear. Jesus, himself came across people who faced the exact same uncertainty in His day as we face today. In the Gospel of Matthew Chapter 6, Jesus is teaching on this very subject.
I am reminded as we look at this story today of one of the oldest, but still most effective attacks of Satan which is the attacking of our minds. You see, he brings worry to disrupt our faith and our trust in Christ. He is totally aware that if he can shift our focus off Jesus onto a worry or a fear, that it can often lead to a full-blown anxiety attack.
The Bible declares that Jesus has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and a sound mind. Jesus never intended for us to worry to a degree that leads to fear and anxiety, but it is a natural emotion that Satan has capitalized on in the life of people even Christians for thousands of years.
The Bible is clear that worrying will not help us in any regard because it has no value. However, worry will rob us of refreshing and blessings that Jesus has for our life. The Word of God says we cannot change things by worrying or even add a single hour to our lives.
So, what does the Bible say in our story today in Matthew 6? A few things Christ teaches us is, first, He tells us not to worry because we are important to Him and He has a love for us that is unfathomable. He shares how our Heavenly Father takes care of all things in His time from the birds of the air to the grass of the field. Jesus goes on to say we cannot add any value to our life by spending time focused on anxiety, worry and fear. Finally, Jesus tells us not to worry about tomorrow. In other words, we should be focused on the faithfulness of Christ and not the fear of the enemy that leads to a constant state of worry and anxiety.
Perhaps you find yourself today facing Anxiety, Worry and Fear. Let me share with you some principles that I have found over my walk with Christ that are effective in battling these attacks. First is stop and breathe. Breathing not only relaxes the mind and body but it gets us refocused on Christ. Second is prayer. This is the most effective weapon we have in our spiritual battles. There is power in prayer but unfortunately very few have an effective prayer life and then wonder why they have seemingly no power to overcome these attacks. Third and finally is the big one - trusting in Jesus to fight these battles you were never intended to fight. So often we do well until we get to the part of our lives where we must let go and trust Jesus. We are programmed to believe that we must take on everything head on. The misconception here is that we cannot fight spiritual attacks in the flesh.
The Bible says to cast your cares on Jesus because He cares for you. This pattern needs to become a daily habit in dealing with these seemingly nonstop attacks of anxiety fear, and worry. Breathe, Prayer, Trust. Stop wasting minutes, hours, and days fighting these things that Jesus has already claimed victory over. Today, stop worrying and start trusting. After all, our battles belong to the Lord. You have nothing to lose except the anxiety, fears, and worries.
Chris Beam, Pastor of Corinth Baptist Church in Texasville.
