DeLeon delivers anti-drug message to students

The anti-drug message delivered to some 4,000 school students here Tuesday by Michael DeLeon comes directly from the former drug addict and convicted felon who has paid a price for bad life decisions.

DeLeon is founder of “Steered Straight,” a non-profit organization that has provided educational programs and materials to youth, families and communities in all 50 states. “We have found that the ‘just say no’ message has not worked, nor will discipline and scare tactics,” DeLeon said. “To actively achieve students wanting to stop using whatever substance, on whatever level and on their own, is the only method.”

“He definitely made an impact,” said Debbie Hope, Enterprise City Schools director of Student Services. ‘I’ve had many parents reach out to say their children got in the car and talked nonstop about it.”

Based in Murfreesboro, Tenn., Steered Straight is a 17-year-old program that teaches the reality of life-choices and the danger of drugs. “His mission with the program is to educate youth to stay on the right path using his powerful personal message,” Hope said.

A successfully acclimated ex-offender who after nearly eight years of drug addiction and gang involvement, spent 12 years in state prison and half-way houses for a gang-related homicide, DeLeon now travels the country speaking to schools students and community members about the consequences of bad life decisions.

“In prison I decided that instead of being part of the problem, I was going to be part of the solution,” he told community members at a meeting held at the Enterprise City Schools Service Center Tuesday evening. The next day some 4,000 sixth through 12th grade students heard his message and DeLeon also met with parents at a “lunch and learn.”

“Drug overdose death is now the No. 1 leading cause of accidental death in our country,” DeLeon said at the community meeting. “We’re in the twelfth straight year of record overdose drug poisoning deaths

“It is real, and kids are literally dying from drugs in record numbers,” he said. “We unmask this suburban epidemic that affects us all. We need to all be on the same page.”

DeLeon said that the common denominator of alcohol, nicotine and marijuana is what 95 percent of addicts use before the age of 18. “We have never seen a bigger increase in the use of alcohol as we did in 2020.”

DeLeon said that fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is some 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, has become the number one cause of death of those in the age 18 to 45 group. In the last five years, Alabama has had a 488 percent increase in fentanyl deaths, he said.

“Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients,” he said. “It is added to heroin to increase its potency. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths. Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico.”

Vaping is deadly and 70 percent of vaping drugs are used by kids, DeLeon said. “Despite marketing efforts to convince you, vaping was not invented to help people quit smoking.

“In fact, vaping is more dangerous than cigarettes and was design to be marketed to children to create the next generation of smokers.”

Topics included in DeLeon’s presentation included the latest drug trends, signs to watch for and advice on preventing drug and alcohol use.

“I don’t want my past to be their future,” he said.” But nothing can stop my purpose in life because my passion has met my purpose, and I live to make a difference.”