JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Virginia — The 2023 Department of Defense Warrior Games Challenge, hosted by the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, kicks off Friday at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California.

From June 2-12, more than 200 wounded, ill, or injured warrior athletes will compete in adaptive sports as part of their recovery journeys, highlighting their resiliency, dedication, and determination. These athletes, representing the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Special Operations Command, will go head to head in 11 adaptive sports, including archery, track, field events, swimming, rowing, shooting, powerlifting, cycling, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and wheelchair rugby.

“It’s an honor to provide an opportunity for these inspiring warriors to come together as part of an elite and premier adaptive sports and recovery event,” said Gen. Gary Brito, TRADOC commanding general. “Military adaptive sports programs help wounded service members and veterans build strength and endurance. These warrior athletes have overcome tremendous obstacles, and what we’ll be witnessing next week is truly recovery in real time.”

This is the first time the DoD Warrior Games will be held in the city of San Diego. Audiences across the globe are invited to experience the action and inspiration of the event through the official Warrior Games livestream broadcast, which can be accessed on the Warrior Games website at DoDWarriorGames.com.

First held in 2010, the Warrior Games celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran U.S. military service members and enhances their recovery.

The 2023 DoD Warrior Games is sponsored by Under Armour (Platinum Sponsor), Booz Allen Hamilton, USO San Diego, the Fisher House Foundation, General Atomics, ASML, Navy Exchange Service Command, Yahoo, and the Wounded Warrior Project. (No federal endorsement of sponsors is implied.)

More information about the 2023 DoD Warrior Games Challenge can be found at DoDWarriorGames.com.