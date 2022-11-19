Dover Counseling holds open house at new facility

The therapeutic counseling service that Amy Dover started in Enterprise in 2015 is today a group practice with 13 therapists who held an open house for the public Monday at their new 1405 Rucker Boulevard location.

Dover Counseling Services opened in January 2015 on the second floor of the Enterprise Pediatric Clinic, said Dover. “Within two months of opening, I realized I needed additional staff on board.”

Dover Counseling provides counseling for children and adolescents, couples counseling, family counseling and individual therapy.

In January of 2017, Dover Counseling moved to a larger location on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise to have more space for therapists and to provide additional services to clients, Dover said. “A second office location opened on Fawn Street in Enterprise in January of 2020 to accommodate more practice growth.”

Dover Counseling moved to the new facility in August of this year. “We’re all under one roof now,” she said.