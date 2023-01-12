Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events planned in Coffee, Dale counties

The third Monday of each January is set aside to recognize the contributions and legacy of the slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative events in Coffee and Dale counties will be held Sunday and Monday this year.

Two MLK Day events are planned in Enterprise on Sunday. A MLK Day Walk and Celebration will begin on the steps of Enterprise City Hall at 2 p.m. Speakers are Sgt. Randy Terry, Harolyn Benjamin, Enterprise Mayor William Cooper, Enterprise City Council member Sonya Rich, Coffee County Commissioner Jimmy Jones and Enterprise School Board member Rod Caldwell. The event is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. The public is invited.

Also Sunday in Enterprise, the Enterprise Community Awareness Organization is hosting the Enterprise City-Wide Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The last service was held in January 2020. Archbishop Carl McComb, pastor of Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center, will serve as keynote speaker at the celebration on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center, 2401 Neil Metcalf Road (Highway 167 North). Music will be provided by the City-Wide King Mass Choir, under the direction of Yolanda Milton-Daniels and Joe Merida, organist.

The Annual Youth Celebration has been postponed and will be rescheduled in 2024. The public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Essie DuBose, program chairperson, at (334) 464-8428, or Marge Simmons, publicity chairman at (334) 477-1962.

In Elba, the MLK celebration is Monday, according to Timothy Williams, event organizer. A parade begins at 10 a.m. at 802 Newton St. and will end at the Elba Theater at 231 Court St., followed by brunch and a program at 10:30 a.m. For more information contact Williams at (334) 447-7995.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Ozark will be commemorated with a program at Greater Sardis Missionary Baptist Church located at 707 West Reynolds St. at 11 a.m. Monday. Enterprise Mayor William Cooper is the keynote speaker at the event and Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship will present a proclamation from the city declaring Jan. 16 as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the city, urging all citizens to “Remember, Celebrate and Act” in appreciation and gratitude for the ideals of King.

The theme of this year’s event is “Keeping the Dream Alive,” said Rev. Boyd Fuller, president of the Ozark-Dale County Ministerial Alliance. “We want to thank Mayor William Cooper, our guest speaker from the city of Enterprise and past president of the Ozark-Dale County Ministerial Alliance Rev. Dr. Fred Flowers.” The MLK Ozark Community Mass Choir will perform at the event hosted by Rev. Dr. S.C. Hudson and the Greater Sardis Missionary Baptist Church and organized by the Ozark-Dale County Ministerial Alliance pastors and churches.

The New Brockton Martin Luther King Jr. march and program, paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, will return in 2024, according to organizers.

In Daleville, the annual Peace Parade hosted by the Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center is scheduled for Jan. 28. Details will be forthcoming.