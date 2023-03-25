Duke is the SOS Shelter Pet of the Week. Most of our posts are for families looking for a pet, but Duke is looking for a single person.

Duke is our longest resident at SOS Animal Shelter. Duke originally came from another shelter; he was one of the few survivors from the All-Breeds Shelter fire in Daleville in 2018. He is one of our most beloved pets.

Duke has spent several Easters, Christmases and every holiday in between with us. We hope that one day we will find that special someone for him. Duke has spent his whole life in a shelter, so he can be a bit possessive over the things he cares for. Duke has never had anything of his very own, and that even relates to people. He bonds with someone; he loves them and doesn’t understand that they can love others besides him.

Duke has been in a home environment, and in the failed adoption process we have been told he is the perfect house mate and he is potty trained. When animals are returned, we try to learn from them so we don’t set the pet up for failure in the next home. Duke loves toys and will stash his favorites away. Duke is such a great dog who loves to nap and get excited over treats. He has aged gracefully and looks forward to seeing us daily because we have become his family. We hope that one day we will be able to fill his kennel with another dog in need, and get updated posts of Duke in his very own home. If you are single person looking for that best friend, stop by the shelter to meet Duke, SOS’s longest resident.

