The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at the meeting Feb. 28.
LEAVE:
Brittney Turner, second grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Kayla Morlas, special education aide, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Clinton Gonzalez, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools;
RESIGNATIONS:
Danny Gulino, special education teacher, Enterprise High School;
Jacob Johnson, social science teacher, Enterprise High School;
Caitlin San Miguel, first grade teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School;
April Taylor, special education aide, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
People are also reading…
Madison Phipps, first grade teacher, Brookwood Elementary School;
Savanna Osei, TEAMS science teacher, Enterprise High School;
Leah Perkins, special education aide, Enterprise High School;
Clinton Gonzalez, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools;
Robert Harrison, custodian, Pinedale Elementary School;
RETIREMENTS:
Leslie Hartley, 6.5-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
TRANSFERS:
Brandon Fricks, guidance counselor, Hillcrest/Holly Hill Elementary Schools, to guidance counselor, Enterprise High School;
EMPLOYMENT:
Miriam Nelson, first grade teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School;
Jon Cooper, social science teacher, Enterprise High School;
Megan Jennings, special education aide, Harrand Creek Elementary School; and,
Willie Hood, eight-hour custodian, Coppinville Junior High School.