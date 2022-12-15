EBOE approves personnel actions

The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at the meeting Dec. 13.
Leave:
Mary Davidson, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Resignations:
Emilee Warner, kindergarten teacher, Pinedale Elementary School;
Emily Nagy, clerical aide, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Retirements:
Bettina Jessie, guidance counselor, Coppinville Junior High School;
Transfers:
Cody Irwin, science teacher, Coppinville Junior High School to instructional partner, Dauphin Junior High School;
Employment:
Landon Mock, grounds maintenance technician, Maintenance Department;
Emily Nagy, special education teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Malnda Little, clerical aide, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Matthew Thomas, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;
Raymond Bonds, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Clayti Norris, sixth grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Jeffery Smith, eight-hour custodian, Enterprise High School;
Lindsey Bryars, kindergarten teacher, Brookwood Elementary School; and,
Pamela Kellogg, kindergarten teacher, Pinedale Elementary School.