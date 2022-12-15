 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EBOE approves personnel actions

The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at the meeting Dec. 13.

Leave:

Mary Davidson, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Resignations:

Emilee Warner, kindergarten teacher, Pinedale Elementary School;

Emily Nagy, clerical aide, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Retirements:

Bettina Jessie, guidance counselor, Coppinville Junior High School;

Transfers:

Cody Irwin, science teacher, Coppinville Junior High School to instructional partner, Dauphin Junior High School;

Employment:

Landon Mock, grounds maintenance technician, Maintenance Department;

Emily Nagy, special education teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Malnda Little, clerical aide, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Matthew Thomas, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;

Raymond Bonds, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Clayti Norris, sixth grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Jeffery Smith, eight-hour custodian, Enterprise High School;

Lindsey Bryars, kindergarten teacher, Brookwood Elementary School; and,

Pamela Kellogg, kindergarten teacher, Pinedale Elementary School.

