The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at the meeting March 21.
LEAVE:
Jordan Pickett, third grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Mary Witherspoon, 8-hour custodian, Holly Hill Elementary School;
Mary Brion, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Eula Mayo, eight-hour custodian, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Jeannie Webb, 6.5-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
RESIGNATIONS:
Nick Ciuzio, engineering teacher, Enterprise High School;
Dennis Griffin, JROTC instructor, Enterprise High School;
People are also reading…
Amy Essig, English teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;
Susan Fournier, 7.5-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Ivania Reeves, fourth grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Jodie Watson, sixth grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Audrey Johnson, First Class Pre-K aide, Enterprise City Schools;
Waleska Torres, 8-hour custodian, Pinedale Elementary School;
Leslie Watters, English teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Heather Galloni, instructional aide, Coppinville Junior High School;
Alexandra Roberts, TEAMS Science teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Brittany Turner, second grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Kristica Gober, 6.5-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Michelle Ryhnes, executive secretary, Central Office;
Miranda Mack, speech pathologist, Enterprise City Schools;
Callie Hollis, third grade teacher; Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Amenda Beckham, TAP principal, TAP;
RETIREMENTS:
Bobby Rushing, sixth grade teacher, Pinedale Elementary School;
Lucinda Thompson, 6.5-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
EMPLOYMENT:
Lauren Hutto, special education teacher, Enterprise High School;
Silke Lopez-Olivera, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;
Teresa Dean, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department; and,
Kevin Marshall, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department.