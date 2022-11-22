 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EBOE approves personnel actions

  • Updated
The Enterprise Board of Education approved the following personnel actions at the meeting Nov. 15:

LEAVE:Amber Mallory, child nutrition program manager, Brookwood Elementary School;

Melinda Achman, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Leah Solomon, third grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School;

Katherine Phillips, kindergarten teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School;

Alicia Chitty, fifth grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Chelsea Floyd, math teacher, Enterprise High School;

RESIGNATIONS:Maria Zabala De Ramirez, ESL aide, Enterprise City Schools;

Raymond Bonds, eight-hour custodian, Hillcrest Elementary School;

RETIREMENTS:William Byrd, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Erica Smith, kindergarten teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

EMPLOYMENT:Alexis Carpenter, instructional aide, Hillcrest Elementary School;

Marty Reed, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Craig McCall, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Latoria Thomas, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Charlotte McClendon, bus driver, Transportation Department;

John Williams, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department; and,

Landon Mock, grounds maintenance technician, Maintenance Department.

