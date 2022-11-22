EBOE approves personnel actions

The Enterprise Board of Education approved the following personnel actions at the meeting Nov. 15:
LEAVE:Amber Mallory, child nutrition program manager, Brookwood Elementary School;
Melinda Achman, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Leah Solomon, third grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Katherine Phillips, kindergarten teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Alicia Chitty, fifth grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Chelsea Floyd, math teacher, Enterprise High School;
RESIGNATIONS:Maria Zabala De Ramirez, ESL aide, Enterprise City Schools;
Raymond Bonds, eight-hour custodian, Hillcrest Elementary School;
People are also reading…
RETIREMENTS:William Byrd, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Erica Smith, kindergarten teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
EMPLOYMENT:Alexis Carpenter, instructional aide, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Marty Reed, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Craig McCall, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Latoria Thomas, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Charlotte McClendon, bus driver, Transportation Department;
John Williams, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department; and,
Landon Mock, grounds maintenance technician, Maintenance Department.