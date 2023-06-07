The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at the meeting June 6.
LEAVE:
Katherine Warden, sixth grade teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School;
Megan Luker, math specialist, Hillcrest Elementary School;
RESIGNATIONS:
Clayti Norris, sixth grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Willie Fells, instructional aide, Enterprise High School;
Maria Elmore, clerical aide, Coppinville Junior High School;
Jennifer Weeks, physical education teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Amy Johnston, fifth grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
People are also reading…
Tiffany Fowler, math specialist, Harrand Creek;
Tiffonie Zalanka, sixth grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Matthew Whitton, physical education teacher, Enterprise High School;
Rachel Harvin, music teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
RETIREMENTS:
Olivia Phillips, eight hour custodian, Coppinville Junior High School;
TRANSFERS:
Stephen Phillips, assistant Principal, Enterprise High School to assistant principal, to Holly Hill Elementary School;
EMPLOYMENT:
Elizabeth Gunter, special education teacher, Pinedale Elementary School;
Olivia Stacy, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Brookwood Elementary School;
Michael Teeter, maintenance technician, Maintenance Department;
Madison Gillis, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Madelyn McDaniel, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Aubri Morgan, science teacher, Enterprise High School;
Whitney Cook, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools;
Anabeth Kendrick, speech language pathologist, Enterprise City Schools;
Brianna Rudolph, physical education teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Alana Lawrence, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Melissa Kennedy, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Lori Granger, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Brookwood Elementary School;
Frances Allen, 205-day school secretary/bookkeeper, Holly Hill Elementary School;
Lindsay Morris, elementary teacher, grade to be announced, Holly Hill Elementary School; and,
Montel Lee, ISS instructional aide, Enterprise High School.