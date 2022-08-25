 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EBOE approves personnel actions

The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at the meeting July 19.

Leave:

Gayle Kahumoka, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Resignations:

Laura Tew, ESL teacher, Enterprise City Schools;

Kelly Gonzalez, special education aide, Enterprise High School;

Connie Nichols, library media specialist, Dauphin Junior High School;

Heather Aho, fourth grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

Willie Haigler, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Christina Keel, kindergarten teacher, Pinedale Elementary School;

Daniel Shakespear, 2022-23 science teacher, Enterprise High School;

Amber Thornton, science teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;

Madison Lake, 2022-23 elementary teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Emily Sanders, math specialist, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Transfers:

Wendy Fancher from six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program, to seven-hour CNP worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Whitney Yarbrough from kindergarten teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School to library media specialist, Hillcrest Elementary School;

Shelley Grimes from physical education teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School to physical education teacher, Brookwood Elementary School;

Crystal Edgar from library media specialist, Hillcrest Elementary School to library media specialist, Dauphin Junior High School;

Zamaria Warren from 2022-23 elementary school teacher grade to be announced, Holly Hill Elementary School to 2022-23 elementary school teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

Employment:

Kayla Woods, adjunct health science teacher, Enterprise High School;

Brandy Hackett, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Tonia Smart, seven-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Carolyn Weldon, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Cindy Michael, contract coach, Enterprise High School;

Corrie Taylor, contract coach, Enterprise High School;

Sheri Siegel, contract coach, Enterprise High School;

Grant Lyons, contract coach, Enterprise High School;

Johnathan Barrette, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Logan Aplin, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Lee Turman, instructional aide, Pinedale Elementary School;

Patricia White, computer science teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;

Karen Zbinden, math teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;

Maria Elmore, clerical aide, Coppinville Junior High School;

Robiann Gilbert, English teacher, Enterprise High School;

Heather Crist, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools;

Sarakathryn Creech, special education aide, Enterprise High School;

Allison Wilkinson, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Hillcrest Elementary School;

Athletic supplements

Michaela Smith, basketball, head junior varsity, girls;

Mia Caldwell, basketball, assistant junior varsity/ninth grade girls;

Dennis Chastang, basketball, head, girls, Dauphin Junior High School;

Savannah Maddox, cheerleader, assistant high school;

Christopher Rodgers, cross country, head;

Cindy Michael, cross country, assistant;

Benson Stonicher, football, assistant high school;

Granison Wagstaff, football, assistant high school;

Dayne Brown, football, assistant high school;

John Burdeshaw, football, assistant high school;

Clark Quisenberry, football, assistant high school;

Brad Fortney, football, assistant ninth grade;

Jennifer Fortney, indoor/outdoor track, head elementary;

Willie Fells, wrestling, head;

Boyce Landry, wrestling, assistant;

Emily Dale, volleyball, head eighth grade, Coppinville Junior High School;

Dayla Gulledge, volleyball, head seventh, Coppinville Junior High School;

Non-athletic supplements:

Dontavious Tidwell, choral music, assistant director, Enterprise High School;

Bobby Williams, choral music, show band director, Enterprise High School;

Caroline Swann, junior high director, Dauphin Junior High School;

Marcia Memminger, lead nurse, Enterprise City Schools;

Hannah Hnytka, school technology coordinator, Coppinville Junior High School;

Amanda Rascoe, school technology coordinator, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Crystal Edgar, school technology coordinator, Dauphin Junior High School;

Whitney Yarbrough, school technology coordinator, Hillcrest Elementary School;

Adam Brumberg, band director, senior assistant, Enterprise High School;

Bobby Williams, band director, senior assistant, Enterprise High School;

Daniel Compton, band director, assistant, Enterprise High School; and,

Sophia Boose Compton, band director, assistant, Enterprise High School.

