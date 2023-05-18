The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at the board meeting May 16.
Leave:Bettina Fischer, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Rita Strickland, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Jenna Bradley, first grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Resignations:LaShay Jackson, school counselor, Enterprise City Schools;
Jordan Pickett, third grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Hannah Hatfield, TEAMS science teacher, Enterprise High School;
DeAnna Miller, assistant principal, Holly Hill Elementary School;
Jessica Krol, fourth grade teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School;
Tracie Helbling, third grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Molly Miltimore, first grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Angela Jackson, bus driver, Transportation Department;
William Pearson, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Jana Robinette, speech therapist, Enterprise City Schools;
Holly Nall, second grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Jerry Butterworth, social science teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Sarah Kelley, second grade teacher, Brookwood Elementary School;
Taryn Weeks, first grade teacher, Brookwood Elementary School;
Taylor Koogler, fourth grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Tracy Lee, fourth grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Angela Brooks-McCrea, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools;
Emily Ziglar, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools;
Leah Tharpe, third grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Stephanie Bradshaw, fifth grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Karen Zbinden, STEM teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;
Emily Dale, science teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Susan Anderson, social science teacher, Enterprise High School;
Jennifer Barton, special education teacher, Pinedale Elementary School;
Jennifer Parker, First Class Pre-k aide, Enterprise City Schools;
Retirements:Clinton Bethea, teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Susan Pridgen, school secretary/bookkeeper, Holly Hill Elementary School;
Amy Covington, Spanish teacher, Enterprise High School;
Non-renewals:Wendy Godwin, special education teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Melisan Sullivan, music teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School;
Transfers:Anne Williams, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Enterprise City Schools, to elementary teacher grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Michelle Watkins, gifted teacher, Enterprise City Schools, to elementary teacher, grade to be announced, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Courtney Herbst, kindergarten teacher, Harrand Creek, Elementary School, to English teacher, Enterprise High School;
Amenda Beckham, principal, TAP, to social science teacher, Enterprise High School;
Julie Butterworth, special education teacher, Enterprise High School, to special education teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Employment:Willie Hood, eight-hour custodian, Coppinville Junior High School;
Jennie Ward, science teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Lori Almeida, English teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Audrey Johnson, First Class Pre-k aide, Enterprise City Schools;
Phenicia Massaquio, English teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;
Wendy Sullivan, 205-day school secretary/bookkeeper, Brookwood Elementary School;
Annie Shaffer, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Kenneth Cook, physical education teacher, Enterprise High School;
Sara Duerksen, instructional aide, Coppinville Junior High School;
Thomas Pritchard, computer science teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Kingston Frazier, special education aide, Enterprise High School;
Swayze Gholson, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Billy Hester, eight-hour custodian, Dauphin Junior High School;
Ashley Power, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Angela Jackson, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;
William Pearson, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department; and
Angie Sieving, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School.