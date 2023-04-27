The Enterprise Board of Education approved multiple personnel actions at the board meeting April 25.
LEAVE:
Hannah Peters, fourth grade teacher, Pinedale Elementary School;
Courtney Hataway, eight-hour custodian, Holly Hill Elementary School;
John McCrummen Jr., bus driver, Transportation Department;
Kyong Kim, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Elizabeth Woodham, first grade teacher, Holly Hill elementary School;
Eula Mao, eight-hour custodian, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Patricia Cade, bus driver, Transportation Department;
RESIGNATIONS:
Alyse Wilson, social science teacher, Enterprise High School;
Cole Weeks, physical education teacher, Enterprise High School;
Theresa Gardiner, second grade teacher, Brookwood Elementary School;
Brad Archie, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Lorri Brown, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Robiann Gilbert, English teacher, Enterprise High School;
Colby Jordan, TEAMS math teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
RETIREMENTS:
Lori Snell, family and consumer sciences teacher, Enterprise High School;
Felicity Robinette, second grade teacher, Holly Hill School;
Sherry Grantham, school secretary/bookkeeper, Brookwood Elementary School;
Danny Logan, maintenance technician, Maintenance Department;
Margaret Tyner, gifted teacher, Enterprise City Schools;
TRANSFERS:
Careron Williams, eight-hour custodian, Dauphin Junior High School, to eight-hour custodian, Pinedale Elementary School;
Dana Brantley, first grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School, to elementary teacher, grade to be announced, Brookwood Elementary School;
EMPLOYMENT
Lucinda Thompson, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
George Sanders, summer school driver education teacher, Enterprise High School;
Thomas Warner, JROTC instructor, Enterprise High School;
Haley Crosby, elementary teacher, grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Diane Coslett, elementary teacher, grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Griffin Windham, social science teacher, Enterprise High School;
Marissa Hardiman, elementary teacher, grade to be announced, Brookwood Elementary School;
Tara Rickaby, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools;
Caroline Noble, elementary teacher, grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Hailey DeLidle, elementary teacher, grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Jessica Wendel, executive secretary, Central Office;
Kristen Cooper, math teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Anne Williams, elementary teacher, grade to be announced, Enterprise City Schools;
Allie Tucker, elementary teacher, grade to be announced, Brookwood Elementary School;
Kevin Marshall, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Chancey Jordan, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;
Teresa Dean, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Amber Salmon, family and consumer sciences teacher, Enterprise High School; and,
Lauren Hutto, special education teacher, Enterprise High School.