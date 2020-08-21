ECS to provide WIFI locations throughout city for students

The Eufaula City School System has devised a plan to help ensure that students can download required information to complete school work by stationing buses with Wi-Fi routers around town. With the school system teaching students virtually for the first nine weeks of the school year, administrators want to make sure every student has access to Wi-Fi in order to download lessons and the information needed to complete them and to be able to turn in completed assignments on time.
Starting Aug. 20, buses with Wi-Fi routers will be stationed in Chattahoochee Courts at the Boys and Girls Club, the parking lot at Wal-Mart, the parking lot at Marvin’s and in the parking lot behind the First United Methodist Church each day from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Students can also access Wi-Fi at all the Eufaula City Schools’ buildings from the front parking lots by connecting to the network on their school iPads. To access the Wi-Fi, students will have to sign in with a user name and a password that will be shared with students.
“We will put the four buses in place as a test route so we can start testing our router, so people can have internet access,” James Bailey, Director of Operations for the Eufaula City Schools, said during the Aug. 18 ECS Board meeting. “We realize that not every student has internet access, but the governor’s ABC Kids Program is going to give out vouchers to every student in our school system for free internet access through the end of Dec. In the meantime, we have to do what we can. Any student can come up to the parking lots at our schools to get internet access. If you need to come in that school…you’re going to be able to come into the school. We’re going to help you.”
Additional locations for Wi-Fi buses in other parts of the community will be added as the need for them arises; those additional locations will be posted by the school system in coming weeks.
When visiting the locations where city school buses have been stationed, everyone is asked to not touch or try to board the buses.
