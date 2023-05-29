Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An estimated 75 million households fired up grills Memorial Day weekend as part of the unofficial kick-off to summer, and the Enterprise Fire Department wants to remind the public of some grilling safety tips to keep in mind during the summer months.

“On average, more than 10,600 home fires are started by grills each year,” Enterprise Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Beasley said. “By following a few simple tips, you can keep not only yourself, but your family safe, and ensure everyone enjoys the holiday weekend.”

Beasley, who oversees Community Risk Reduction for the Enterprise Fire Department, offers the following tips:

- Move your grill away from the home, deck and railings, as well as away from any eaves or overhanging branches;

- Keep your grill clean of grease or fat buildup. Don’t forget about the tray below the grilling surface; and,

- Children and pets should be kept at least three feet away from the grill.

“Never leave your grill unattended. If you’re using a propane grill and smell gas while cooking, immediately get away from the grill and call the fire department.”

Beasley said if the flame goes out, turn the grill and gas off and wait at least five minutes before re-lighting it. If you’re using a charcoal grill, Beasley said once finished grilling, let the coals completely cool before disposing of them in a metal container.

“Sixty-one percent of households own a gas grill, and statistically, we see more gas grill fires than charcoal fires. Regardless of type, all grilling should be done outdoors and safety should be a priority for everyone,” Beasley stresssed.