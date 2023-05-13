In their first fundraiser to support Alabama breast cancer research, Effie’s Grill of Enterprise donated $1,100 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama earlier this month. Funds were raised through their “Pinko De Mayo” T-shirt sale. Shirts featured a pink and white skull, inspired by those commonly seen as part of Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrations in Mexico.

“Our goals to fuel breast cancer research and ultimately save lives depend on both raising awareness and funds. By collaborating with local businesses throughout the state like Effie’s Grill, we have an excellent chance to achieve both,” said Beth Davis, BCRFA President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful for the support of the city of Enterprise and hope to raise more money in the future to give hope to the one in eight women who will face a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.”

Chad Harris, owner of Effie’s Grill, said he was inspired to launch the fundraiser because of personal ties to breast cancer. “Like most families, the Effie’s family is no stranger to the toll breast cancer can take on loved ones,” said Harris. “We wanted to join the fight right here in Alabama. We love that everything raised for the BCRFA stays in the state and are excited to make Pinko De Mayo an annual tradition.”

Founded in 1996, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to find a cure for breast cancer by funding promising breast cancer research in Alabama and raising community awareness and funding for that research. BCRFA funds promote a comprehensive approach to battling breast cancer by fueling collaborative and innovative research to help diagnose, treat, prevent, and eradicate the disease. Thanks to generous community support, BCRFA’s lifetime investment in life-saving research is nearly $14 million. All funding stays in Alabama, but the impact is worldwide.

Learn more at www.bcrfa.org.