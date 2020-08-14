EHS Marching Band tunes up for the season

As the start of school draws closer, the Eufaula High School Marching Band has started preparing for the upcoming school year. Band members started rehearsing about two weeks ago with percussion, the color guard, majorettes, and the rookie members (the new marching band students) of the band joining them to get ready for band camp that was recently held.
Students attended rehearsals on Tuesday and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., with an hour break for lunch, returning at 1 p.m. to practice until 4 p.m.
“Things are a bit different this year due to COVID-19, but Mrs. Catherine Edwards (the EHS Band assistant director) and I are working hard to be sure all students are maintaining a 6 foot distance, washing hands often, and wearing facemasks,” said Eufaula High School Band Director Cliff Washburn. “We have even provided a ‘Eufaula Band’ facemask that we will wear at performance as part of our uniform. We are sanitizing all areas we use by spraying down all rooms each day after we finish using them.
“In June, when ECS made the decision to bump back the start of school to August 20, we followed suit and moved band camp from July 20-24 to Aug 3-7.
“We are also only rehearsing half the time we have in the past during band camp. Usually band camp is 8-12:30, lunch, then 2:30-6:30. This year we will rehearse from 4:00-9:30 pm only. Since we're unable to meet as a whole group inside, and rehearsing outside all day in 95 degree heat would not be ideal, I asked our football coach, Ed Rigby, if we could use their field at night since our practice field does not have lights. He was very happy to help us out. We are lucky to have a coach who is willing to work together so everyone can be successful!
“We have 84 students marching this year, only down by 10 from last year. I predicted we would have had over 100 this year, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, a few families are still apprehensive to participate, and we have supported them fully in the decision they feel is best for their family. We will welcome them all back when they feel comfortable enough to return,” Washburn said. “With the measures we are taking suggested by ECS and the CDC, I'm confident we will be able to have as normal of a marching season as we can. We will probably not be able to travel to away games this year, but hopefully we will be able to take a pep band and support the football team as they make a run for a state championship this year.
“Since ECS will be 100 percent virtual for the first 9 weeks, we will only be able to rehearse together on Tuesday & Thursday evenings, but I'm confident that the kids are all going to work hard to make it another successful year... all while staying safe and healthy.
“This year's halftime show is a throwback to previous shows,” noted Washburn. “We're playing songs that the EHS Marching Band has played in the last 15 years. We will open this year's show with Bon Jovi's ‘You Give Love A Bad Name’ from our 2008 80's Hair Bands show. Our second tune is ‘Bad Romance’ by Lady Gaga, that we played in 2012. We will close with the theme from the movie ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ that we played in 2015 for our Adventure Halftime Show. It's a great show with some great music that I think my students, and the crowd will enjoy! I've written the drill (formations) specifically to abide by CDC regulations. All the forms this year keep the students spread out enough so at least 6 feet will be between them at all times during the show."
Washburn concluded by saying,“We're determined to make it a safe, healthy, and great year!”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!