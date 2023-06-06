The Elba Public Library hosted an afterschool program this spring designed to help small groups of students develop their math skills. Students worked one-on-one with instructors to practice basic math operations, such as multiplication, division and fractions.

The program was implemented by PicScience, an organization that works to improve access to STEM and prepare students for career opportunities.

Katherine Chase expressed her gratitude. “My child has enjoyed the smaller group size and individual attention provided by the program,” she said. “She no longer feels ashamed to ask questions or embarrassed about not grasping the concept, which has happened in the past in a traditional classroom setting.”

The program was sponsored by the Walmart Foundation and The Grove Community Outreach, a local non -profit organization. On the last day, students celebrated their participation and hard work with a party. Elba Pizza Hut donated two pizzas. Chick-fil-A of Enterprise donated gift cards to each of the students.

“We are extremely proud of our students’ achievements and thankful for their active participation,” said Sydney Alan Brackin, from PicScience who directed the EPL’s Spring Afterschool Math Program.