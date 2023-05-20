Mayor William E. Cooper Thursday proclaimed May 21-27 as Emergency Medical Services week in the City of Enterprise.

“Members of emergency medical services are ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Mayor Cooper said, surrounded by representatives from Enterprise Fire Department and Enterprise Rescue.

“Emergency medical technicians and paramedics engage in thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education to enhance their lifesaving skills.”

Access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury.

It is appropriate to recognize the value and the accomplishments of emergency medical services providers by designating Emergency Medical Services Week.”

Mayor Cooper encouraged the community to observe this week with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities.