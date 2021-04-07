Enrichment program offers students fun and creativity

Students at Dauphin Junior High School now have the opportunity to participate in an enrichment program that offers sessions in art, gaming and chess.

Alane Williams, instructional partner at Dauphin Junior High, oversees the program that began in February. She said the money from the programs came from a grant dedicated to closing achievement gaps for students.

Since the school already had an after school program for struggling students, Williams said they decided to use the money to create a program that all students could participate in. The program was designed with the goal of providing students with the opportunity to connect with fellow students while exploring the things that interest them.

“The purpose of our enrichment program is to engage students, exercise and sharpen their critical thinking skills and keep students motivated and interested in learning,” Williams said. “These activities also help us support and develop our students’ individual strengths and interests as well.”

She said they also wanted to use the program to motivate students to perform better in school. To participate in the program, students have to maintain passing grades and good behavior at school.